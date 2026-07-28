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Gage Jump
Oakland Athletics

Gage Jump

Oakland Athletics • #61 SP

Gage Jump And Athletics Play Red Sox On July 28

Gage Jump will get the start for his Athletics against the Boston Red Sox at Sutter Health Park, on Tuesday, July 28 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Jump has +110 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Jump is 3-6 with a 4.42 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Wednesday when he tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, surrendering six earned runs while giving up eight hits.

The Red Sox are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Gage Jump

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