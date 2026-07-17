Gage Jump And Athletics Play Nationals On July 17

Jump is 3-4 with a 3.51 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Saturday when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Chicago White Sox, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.

The Nationals are averaging 5.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.3 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

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