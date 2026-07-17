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Gage Jump
Oakland Athletics

Gage Jump

Oakland Athletics • #61 SP

Gage Jump And Athletics Play Nationals On July 17

Gage Jump will get the start for his Athletics against the Washington Nationals at Sutter Health Park, on Friday, July 17 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Jump has +126 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Jump is 3-4 with a 3.51 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Saturday when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Chicago White Sox, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.

The Nationals are averaging 5.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.3 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Gage Jump

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