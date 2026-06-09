Gabriel Moreno And Diamondbacks Face Marlins On June 9

Moreno is hitting for a .255 BA, .327 OBP and .409 SLG with a 19.2% strikeout rate and a 9% walk rate. His OPS is .736 and he has scored 21 runs. In 156 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 21 runs. Moreno has recorded three steals on four attempts. In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2 for 4 with a home run and two RBIs) against the Nationals.

Max Meyer gets the start for the Marlins, his 14th of the season. He is 6-0 with a 2.81 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings pitched.

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