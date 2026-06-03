Gabriel Moreno And Diamondbacks Take On Dodgers On June 3

Moreno is hitting for a .260 BA, .329 OBP and .398 SLG with a 20% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .727 and he has scored 19 runs. In 140 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 19 runs. Moreno has recorded three steals on four attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Shohei Ohtani makes the start for the Dodgers, his 10th of the season. He is 5-2 with a 0.82 ERA and 61 strikeouts through 55 2/3 innings pitched.

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