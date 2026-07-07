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Gabriel Arias
Cleveland Guardians

Gabriel Arias

Cleveland Guardians • #13 SS

Gabriel Arias And Guardians Play Twins On July 7

Gabriel Arias and the Cleveland Guardians will face the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, on Tuesday, July 7 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Arias has +500 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Arias is hitting for a .221 BA, .268 OBP and .403 SLG with a 40.2% strikeout rate and a 6.1% walk rate. His OPS is .671 and he has scored eight runs. In 82 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in nine runs. He collected three RBI (going 2-for-5 with a home run) in his last game against the White Sox.

Taj Bradley (7-3 with a 3.86 ERA and 102 strikeouts in 88 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Twins, his 17th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Gabriel Arias

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