Gabriel Arias And Guardians Play Twins On July 7

Arias is hitting for a .221 BA, .268 OBP and .403 SLG with a 40.2% strikeout rate and a 6.1% walk rate. His OPS is .671 and he has scored eight runs. In 82 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in nine runs. He collected three RBI (going 2-for-5 with a home run) in his last game against the White Sox.

Taj Bradley (7-3 with a 3.86 ERA and 102 strikeouts in 88 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Twins, his 17th of the season.

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