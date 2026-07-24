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Gabriel Arias
Cleveland Guardians

Gabriel Arias

Cleveland Guardians • #13 SS

Gabriel Arias And Guardians Take On Rays On July 24

Gabriel Arias and his Cleveland Guardians will take on the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, on Friday, July 24 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Arias has +560 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Arias is hitting for a .240 BA, .282 OBP and .404 SLG with a 42.7% strikeout rate and a 5.5% walk rate. His OPS is .686 and he has scored 11 runs. In 110 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 10 runs. Arias has recorded four steals on four attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 1) against the Twins.

The Rays will send Shane McClanahan (8-6) to make his 19th start of the season. He is 8-6 with a 3.16 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 91 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Gabriel Arias

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