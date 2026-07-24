Gabriel Arias And Guardians Take On Rays On July 24

Arias is hitting for a .240 BA, .282 OBP and .404 SLG with a 42.7% strikeout rate and a 5.5% walk rate. His OPS is .686 and he has scored 11 runs. In 110 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 10 runs. Arias has recorded four steals on four attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 1) against the Twins.

The Rays will send Shane McClanahan (8-6) to make his 19th start of the season. He is 8-6 with a 3.16 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 91 2/3 innings pitched.

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