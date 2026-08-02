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Gabriel Arias
Cleveland Guardians

Gabriel Arias

Cleveland Guardians • #13 SS

Gabriel Arias And Guardians Take On Diamondbacks On Aug. 2

Gabriel Arias and the Cleveland Guardians will take on the Arizona Diamondbacks at Progressive Field, on Sunday, Aug. 2 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Arias has +630 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Arias is hitting for a .261 BA, .302 OBP and .412 SLG with a 41.3% strikeout rate and a 5.6% walk rate. His OPS is .713 and he has scored 13 runs. In 126 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 11 runs. Arias has recorded four steals on four attempts. He had two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Reds.

Merrill Kelly (8-8) takes the mound for the Diamondbacks in his 20th start of the season. He has a 4.86 ERA in 109 1/3 innings pitched, with 71 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Gabriel Arias

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