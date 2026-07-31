Freddy Peralta And Mets Take On Marlins On July 31

Peralta is 5-9 with a 4.99 ERA and 113 strikeouts in 113 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Sunday when he threw four innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Marlins are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.