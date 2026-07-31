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Freddy Peralta
New York Mets

Freddy Peralta

New York Mets • #51 SP

Freddy Peralta And Mets Take On Marlins On July 31

Freddy Peralta will get the start for the New York Mets against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field, on Friday, July 31 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Peralta has +108 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Peralta is 5-9 with a 4.99 ERA and 113 strikeouts in 113 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Sunday when he threw four innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Marlins are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Freddy Peralta

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