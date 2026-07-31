Freddy Fermin And Padres Play Giants On July 31
Freddy Fermin and the San Diego Padres will take on the San Francisco Giants at Petco Park, on Friday, July 31 at 9:45 p.m. ET. Fermin has +750 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Fermin is hitting for a .168 BA, .260 OBP and .277 SLG with a 19.4% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate. His OPS is .537 and he has scored 16 runs. In 180 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 11 runs. In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Rockies.
Carson Whisenhunt makes the start for the Giants, his fourth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.60 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.