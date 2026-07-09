Francisco Lindor And Mets Face Royals On July 9

Lindor is hitting for a .211 BA, .296 OBP and .352 SLG with a 17% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate. His OPS is .648 and he has scored 21 runs. In 159 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 10 runs. Lindor has recorded two steals on three attempts. In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Royals.

Michael Wacha (5-6) gets the starting nod for the Royals in his 19th start of the season. He has a 3.45 ERA in 114 2/3 innings pitched, with 91 strikeouts.

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