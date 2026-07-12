Francisco Lindor And Mets Face Red Sox On July 12

Lindor is hitting for a .208 BA, .293 OBP and .342 SLG with a 16.2% strikeout rate and a 9.6% walk rate. His OPS is .636 and he has scored 21 runs. In 167 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 10 runs. Lindor has recorded two steals on three attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Red Sox.

The Red Sox are sending Payton Tolle (5-6) out to make his 15th start of the season. He is 5-6 with a 3.14 ERA and 80 strikeouts through 80 1/3 innings pitched.

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