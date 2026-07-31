Francisco Lindor And Mets Square Off Against Marlins On July 31

Lindor is hitting for a .227 BA, .314 OBP and .409 SLG with a 17.5% strikeout rate and a 10.5% walk rate. His OPS is .723 and he has scored 27 runs. In 229 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 24 runs. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Marlins.

The Marlins are sending Janson Junk (4-6) to the mound for his 15th start of the season. He is 4-6 with a 4.89 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings pitched.

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