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Francisco Lindor
New York Mets

Francisco Lindor

New York Mets • #12 SS

Francisco Lindor And Mets Square Off Against Marlins On July 31

Francisco Lindor and his New York Mets will face the Miami Marlins at Citi Field, on Friday, July 31 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Lindor has +400 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Lindor is hitting for a .227 BA, .314 OBP and .409 SLG with a 17.5% strikeout rate and a 10.5% walk rate. His OPS is .723 and he has scored 27 runs. In 229 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 24 runs. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Marlins.

The Marlins are sending Janson Junk (4-6) to the mound for his 15th start of the season. He is 4-6 with a 4.89 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Francisco Lindor

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