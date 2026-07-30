Francisco Lindor And Mets Face Marlins On July 30

Lindor is hitting for a .226 BA, .316 OBP and .412 SLG with a 16.9% strikeout rate and a 10.7% walk rate. His OPS is .728 and he has scored 26 runs. In 225 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 23 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 4) against the Braves.

Eury Perez (5-8) takes the mound for the Marlins in his 19th start of the season. He has a 3.56 ERA in 98 2/3 innings pitched, with 106 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.