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Francisco Lindor
New York Mets

Francisco Lindor

New York Mets • #12 SS

Francisco Lindor And Mets Face Marlins On July 30

Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets will face the Miami Marlins at Citi Field, on Thursday, July 30 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Lindor has +400 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Lindor is hitting for a .226 BA, .316 OBP and .412 SLG with a 16.9% strikeout rate and a 10.7% walk rate. His OPS is .728 and he has scored 26 runs. In 225 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 23 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 4) against the Braves.

Eury Perez (5-8) takes the mound for the Marlins in his 19th start of the season. He has a 3.56 ERA in 98 2/3 innings pitched, with 106 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Francisco Lindor

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