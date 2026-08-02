Francisco Lindor And Mets Face Marlins On Aug. 2

Lindor is hitting for a .238 BA, .325 OBP and .429 SLG with a 17.7% strikeout rate and a 10.5% walk rate. His OPS is .753 and he has scored 28 runs. In 237 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 25 runs. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 4) in his last game against the Marlins.

The Marlins will send Sandy Alcantara (11-6) out to make his 24th start of the season. He is 11-6 with a 3.82 ERA and 115 strikeouts through 150 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.