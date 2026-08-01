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Francisco Lindor
New York Mets

Francisco Lindor

New York Mets • #12 SS

Francisco Lindor And Mets Play Marlins On Aug. 1

Francisco Lindor and his New York Mets will square off against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field, on Saturday, Aug. 1 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Lindor has +450 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Lindor is hitting for a .233 BA, .322 OBP and .427 SLG with a 17.6% strikeout rate and a 10.7% walk rate. His OPS is .749 and he has scored 28 runs. In 233 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 25 runs. In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 3 with a home run and an RBI) against the Marlins.

Tyler Phillips (2-5 with a 3.52 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 84 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Marlins, his 12th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Francisco Lindor

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