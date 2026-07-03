Francisco Lindor And Mets Square Off Against Braves On July 3

Lindor is hitting for a .216 BA, .300 OBP and .388 SLG with a 16.9% strikeout rate and a 10% walk rate. His OPS is .688 and he has scored 17 runs. In 130 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in nine runs. Lindor has recorded two steals on three attempts. He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his most recent game against the Blue Jays.

Grant Holmes gets the start for the Braves, his 16th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 3.96 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 77 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.