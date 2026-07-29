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Francisco Lindor
New York Mets

Francisco Lindor

New York Mets • #12 SS

Francisco Lindor And Mets Take On Braves On July 29

Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets will take on the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field, on Wednesday, July 29 at 1:10 p.m. ET. Lindor has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Lindor is hitting for a .233 BA, .318 OBP and .425 SLG with a 17.1% strikeout rate and a 10.1% walk rate. His OPS is .743 and he has scored 26 runs. In 217 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 23 runs. He smacked two homers in his last game (going 3-for-5) in his most recent game against the Braves.

AJ Smith-Shawver starts for the first time this season for the Braves.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Francisco Lindor

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