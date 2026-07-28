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Francisco Lindor
New York Mets

Francisco Lindor

New York Mets • #12 SS

Francisco Lindor And Mets Play Braves On July 28

Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets will face the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field, on Tuesday, July 28 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Lindor has +480 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Lindor is hitting for a .233 BA, .318 OBP and .425 SLG with a 17.1% strikeout rate and a 10.1% walk rate. His OPS is .743 and he has scored 26 runs. In 217 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 23 runs. He mashed two homers in his previous game (going 3-for-5) in his most recent game against the Braves.

The Braves will send Chris Sale (11-6) to make his 20th start of the season. He is 11-6 with a 2.19 ERA and 134 strikeouts in 111 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Francisco Lindor

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