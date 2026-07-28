Francisco Lindor And Mets Play Braves On July 28

Lindor is hitting for a .233 BA, .318 OBP and .425 SLG with a 17.1% strikeout rate and a 10.1% walk rate. His OPS is .743 and he has scored 26 runs. In 217 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 23 runs. He mashed two homers in his previous game (going 3-for-5) in his most recent game against the Braves.

The Braves will send Chris Sale (11-6) to make his 20th start of the season. He is 11-6 with a 2.19 ERA and 134 strikeouts in 111 2/3 innings pitched.

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