Francisco Álvarez And Mets Square Off Against Royals On July 9

Alvarez is hitting for a .253 BA, .317 OBP and .424 SLG with a 25.9% strikeout rate and a 7.3% walk rate. His OPS is .741 and he has scored 18 runs. In 220 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 21 runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Royals.

Michael Wacha (5-6) takes the mound for the Royals in his 19th start of the season. He's put together a 3.45 ERA in 114 2/3 innings pitched, with 91 strikeouts.

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