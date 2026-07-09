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Francisco Alvarez
New York Mets

Francisco Alvarez

New York Mets • #4 C

Francisco Álvarez And Mets Square Off Against Royals On July 9

Francisco Alvarez and his New York Mets will face the Kansas City Royals at Citi Field, on Thursday, July 9 at 1:10 p.m. ET. Alvarez has +320 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Alvarez is hitting for a .253 BA, .317 OBP and .424 SLG with a 25.9% strikeout rate and a 7.3% walk rate. His OPS is .741 and he has scored 18 runs. In 220 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 21 runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Royals.

Michael Wacha (5-6) takes the mound for the Royals in his 19th start of the season. He's put together a 3.45 ERA in 114 2/3 innings pitched, with 91 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Francisco Alvarez

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