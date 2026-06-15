Francisco Álvarez And Mets Play Reds On June 15

Alvarez is hitting for a .238 BA, .307 OBP and .397 SLG with a 23.9% strikeout rate and a 7.7% walk rate. His OPS is .704 and he has scored 12 runs. In 142 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 12 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Braves.

The Reds are sending Chase Burns (7-1) out for his 14th start of the season. He is 7-1 with a 2.14 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings pitched.

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