Francisco Álvarez And Mets Square Off Against Marlins On July 31
Francisco Alvarez and his New York Mets will face the Miami Marlins at Citi Field, on Friday, July 31 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Alvarez has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Alvarez is hitting for a .257 BA, .340 OBP and .443 SLG with a 26.3% strikeout rate and a 10% walk rate. His OPS is .783 and he has scored 24 runs. In 270 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 27 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 1) against the Marlins.
The Marlins will send Janson Junk (4-6) to make his 15th start of the season. He is 4-6 with a 4.89 ERA and 57 strikeouts through 73 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.