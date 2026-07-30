Francisco Álvarez And Mets Square Off Against Marlins On July 30

Alvarez is hitting for a .258 BA, .336 OBP and .445 SLG with a 26.6% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate. His OPS is .781 and he has scored 23 runs. In 267 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 27 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Braves.

The Marlins will send Eury Perez (5-8) to make his 19th start of the season. He is 5-8 with a 3.56 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 98 2/3 innings pitched.

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