FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Francisco Alvarez
New York Mets

Francisco Alvarez

New York Mets • #4 C

Francisco Álvarez And Mets Square Off Against Marlins On July 30

Francisco Alvarez and his New York Mets will take on the Miami Marlins at Citi Field, on Thursday, July 30 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Alvarez has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Alvarez is hitting for a .258 BA, .336 OBP and .445 SLG with a 26.6% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate. His OPS is .781 and he has scored 23 runs. In 267 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 27 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Braves.

The Marlins will send Eury Perez (5-8) to make his 19th start of the season. He is 5-8 with a 3.56 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 98 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Francisco Alvarez

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

New York MetsRecent New York Mets Player News

View All New York Mets Player News