Francisco Álvarez And Mets Play Marlins On Aug. 2

Alvarez is hitting for a .254 BA, .338 OBP and .438 SLG with a 26.3% strikeout rate and a 10.2% walk rate. His OPS is .776 and he has scored 24 runs. In 274 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 27 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Marlins.

Sandy Alcantara (11-6 with a 3.82 ERA and 115 strikeouts in 150 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Marlins, his 24th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.