Francisco Álvarez And Mets Play Marlins On Aug. 1

Alvarez is hitting for a .254 BA, .338 OBP and .438 SLG with a 26.3% strikeout rate and a 10.2% walk rate. His OPS is .776 and he has scored 24 runs. In 274 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 27 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Marlins.

The Marlins will send Tyler Phillips (2-5) out for his 12th start of the season. He is 2-5 with a 3.52 ERA and 63 strikeouts through 84 1/3 innings pitched.

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