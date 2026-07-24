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Francisco Alvarez
New York Mets

Francisco Alvarez

New York Mets • #4 C

Francisco Álvarez And Mets Play Dodgers On July 24

Francisco Alvarez and the New York Mets will square off against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Citi Field, on Friday, July 24 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Alvarez has +460 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Alvarez is hitting for a .257 BA, .325 OBP and .437 SLG with a 26.6% strikeout rate and an 8.1% walk rate. His OPS is .762 and he has scored 21 runs. In 248 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 25 runs. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 4 with an RBI against the Brewers.

Roki Sasaki (3-5 with a 4.98 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 86 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Dodgers, his 18th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Francisco Alvarez

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