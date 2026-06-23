Francisco Álvarez And Mets Take On Cubs On June 23

Alvarez is hitting for a .250 BA, .317 OBP and .385 SLG with a 23.5% strikeout rate and a 7.8% walk rate. His OPS is .702 and he has scored 13 runs. In 166 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 13 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Phillies.

The Cubs will send Edward Cabrera (4-4) out to make his 14th start of the season. He is 4-4 with a 5.21 ERA and 61 strikeouts through 67 1/3 innings pitched.

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