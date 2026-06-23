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Francisco Alvarez
New York Mets

Francisco Alvarez

New York Mets • #4 C

Francisco Álvarez And Mets Take On Cubs On June 23

Francisco Alvarez and his New York Mets will face the Chicago Cubs at Citi Field, on Tuesday, June 23 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Alvarez has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday evening.

What It Means

Alvarez is hitting for a .250 BA, .317 OBP and .385 SLG with a 23.5% strikeout rate and a 7.8% walk rate. His OPS is .702 and he has scored 13 runs. In 166 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 13 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Phillies.

The Cubs will send Edward Cabrera (4-4) out to make his 14th start of the season. He is 4-4 with a 5.21 ERA and 61 strikeouts through 67 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Francisco Alvarez

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