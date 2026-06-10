Francisco Álvarez And Mets Play Cardinals On June 10

Alvarez is hitting for a .243 BA, .318 OBP and .391 SLG with a 22.1% strikeout rate and an 8.4% walk rate. His OPS is .709 and he has scored 11 runs. In 131 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 10 runs. In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Cardinals.

Andre Pallante gets the start for the Cardinals, his 13th of the season. He is 6-4 with a 3.96 ERA and 51 strikeouts through 63 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.