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Francisco Alvarez
New York Mets

Francisco Alvarez

New York Mets • #4 C

Francisco Álvarez And Mets Play Cardinals On June 10

Francisco Alvarez and his New York Mets will square off against the St. Louis Cardinals at Citi Field, on Wednesday, June 10 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Alvarez has +570 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Alvarez is hitting for a .243 BA, .318 OBP and .391 SLG with a 22.1% strikeout rate and an 8.4% walk rate. His OPS is .709 and he has scored 11 runs. In 131 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 10 runs. In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Cardinals.

Andre Pallante gets the start for the Cardinals, his 13th of the season. He is 6-4 with a 3.96 ERA and 51 strikeouts through 63 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Francisco Alvarez

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