Francisco Álvarez And Mets Take On Braves On July 28
Francisco Alvarez and his New York Mets will square off against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field, on Tuesday, July 28 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Alvarez has +400 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Alvarez is hitting for a .262 BA, .341 OBP and .450 SLG with a 26.2% strikeout rate and a 9.6% walk rate. His OPS is .791 and he has scored 23 runs. In 260 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 26 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-2) against the Braves.
Chris Sale (11-6 with a 2.19 ERA and 134 strikeouts in 111 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Braves, his 20th of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.