Francisco Álvarez And Mets Take On Braves On July 28

Alvarez is hitting for a .262 BA, .341 OBP and .450 SLG with a 26.2% strikeout rate and a 9.6% walk rate. His OPS is .791 and he has scored 23 runs. In 260 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 26 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-2) against the Braves.

Chris Sale (11-6 with a 2.19 ERA and 134 strikeouts in 111 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Braves, his 20th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.