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Francisco Alvarez
New York Mets

Francisco Alvarez

New York Mets • #4 C

Francisco Álvarez And Mets Face Blue Jays On June 30

Francisco Alvarez and his New York Mets will face the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, on Tuesday, June 30 at 7:07 p.m. ET. Alvarez has +400 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Alvarez is hitting for a .250 BA, .314 OBP and .426 SLG with a 25.5% strikeout rate and a 7.7% walk rate. His OPS is .741 and he has scored 17 runs. In 196 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 18 runs. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 3 with a double against the Blue Jays.

Kevin Gausman gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 18th of the season. He is 4-6 with a 4.36 ERA and 93 strikeouts in 95 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Francisco Alvarez

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