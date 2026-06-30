Francisco Álvarez And Mets Face Blue Jays On June 30

Alvarez is hitting for a .250 BA, .314 OBP and .426 SLG with a 25.5% strikeout rate and a 7.7% walk rate. His OPS is .741 and he has scored 17 runs. In 196 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 18 runs. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 3 with a double against the Blue Jays.

Kevin Gausman gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 18th of the season. He is 4-6 with a 4.36 ERA and 93 strikeouts in 95 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.