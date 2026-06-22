Framber Valdez And Tigers Play Yankees On June 22

Valdez is 3-5 with a 4.09 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 83 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Wednesday when he threw six innings against the Houston Astros, surrendering no earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Yankees are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, collecting 3.3 extra base hits and 1.5 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.