Framber Valdez And Tigers Face White Sox On May 30

Valdez is 2-3 with a 4.28 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Sunday when he tossed six innings against the Baltimore Orioles, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.

The White Sox are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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