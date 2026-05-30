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Framber Valdez
Detroit Tigers

Framber Valdez

Detroit Tigers • #59 SP

Framber Valdez And Tigers Face White Sox On May 30

Framber Valdez will get the start for the Detroit Tigers against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field, on Saturday, May 30 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Valdez has +100 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Valdez is 2-3 with a 4.28 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Sunday when he tossed six innings against the Baltimore Orioles, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.

The White Sox are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Framber Valdez

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