Framber Valdez And Tigers Square Off Against Mariners On June 5

Valdez is 2-4 with a 4.39 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw 6 2/3 innings against the Chicago White Sox, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Mariners are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.