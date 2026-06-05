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Framber Valdez
Detroit Tigers

Framber Valdez

Detroit Tigers • #59 SP

Framber Valdez And Tigers Square Off Against Mariners On June 5

Framber Valdez will get the start for his Detroit Tigers against the Seattle Mariners at Comerica Park, on Friday, June 5 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Valdez has -142 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Valdez is 2-4 with a 4.39 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw 6 2/3 innings against the Chicago White Sox, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Mariners are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Framber Valdez

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