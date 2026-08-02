Framber Valdez And Tigers Play Athletics On Aug. 2

Valdez is 6-7 with a 4.41 ERA and 98 strikeouts in 120 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed seven innings against the Athletics, surrendering two earned runs while allowing nine hits.

The Athletics are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.