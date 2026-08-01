Framber Valdez And Tigers Square Off Against Athletics On Aug. 1

Valdez is 5-7 with a 4.53 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 113 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Sunday when he threw five innings against the Kansas City Royals, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.

The Athletics are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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