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Framber Valdez
Detroit Tigers

Framber Valdez

Detroit Tigers • #59 SP

Framber Valdez And Tigers Square Off Against Athletics On Aug. 1

Framber Valdez will get the start for his Detroit Tigers against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park, on Saturday, Aug. 1 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Valdez has -125 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Valdez is 5-7 with a 4.53 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 113 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Sunday when he threw five innings against the Kansas City Royals, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.

The Athletics are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Framber Valdez

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