Foster Griffin And Nationals Play Diamondbacks On July 25

Griffin is 11-2 with a 2.68 ERA and 111 strikeouts in 117 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Sunday when he tossed seven innings against the Athletics, surrendering one earned run while allowing eight hits.

The Diamondbacks are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.