FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Foster Griffin
Washington Nationals

Foster Griffin

Washington Nationals • #22 SP

Foster Griffin And Nationals Play Diamondbacks On July 25

Foster Griffin will get the start for his Washington Nationals against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Nationals Park, on Saturday, July 25 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Griffin has -136 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Griffin is 11-2 with a 2.68 ERA and 111 strikeouts in 117 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Sunday when he tossed seven innings against the Athletics, surrendering one earned run while allowing eight hits.

The Diamondbacks are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Foster Griffin

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Washington NationalsRecent Washington Nationals Player News

View All Washington Nationals Player News