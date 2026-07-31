Foster Griffin And Nationals Square Off Against Braves On July 31

Griffin is 12-2 with a 2.76 ERA and 113 strikeouts in 124 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Saturday when he tossed 6 2/3 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Braves are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.