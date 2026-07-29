Fernando Tatis Jr. And Padres Face Rockies On July 29

Tatis is hitting for a .285 BA, .353 OBP and .400 SLG with a 20% strikeout rate and an 8.7% walk rate. His OPS is .753 and he has scored 54 runs. In 469 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 49 runs. Tatis has recorded 25 steals on 35 attempts. He reached base in all five of his plate appearances (5 for 5 with two RBIs) in his last game against the Rockies.

Gabriel Hughes (0-2 with a 2.79 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 19 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rockies, his fourth of the season.

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