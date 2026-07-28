Fernando Tatis Jr. And Padres Take On Rockies On July 28

Tatis is hitting for a .277 BA, .346 OBP and .393 SLG with a 20.3% strikeout rate and an 8.8% walk rate. His OPS is .739 and he has scored 53 runs. In 464 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 47 runs. Tatis has recorded 25 steals on 35 attempts. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 5) against the Marlins.

Michael Lorenzen (3-9) gets the starting nod for the Rockies in his 22nd start of the season. He has a 6.53 ERA in 100 2/3 innings pitched, with 78 strikeouts.

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