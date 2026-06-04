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Fernando Tatis Jr.
San Diego Padres

Fernando Tatis Jr.

San Diego Padres • #23 RF

Fernando Tatis Jr. And Padres Play Phillies On June 4

Fernando Tatis Jr. and the San Diego Padres will face the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, on Thursday, June 4 at 1:05 p.m. ET. Tatis has +570 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Tatis is hitting for a .275 BA, .345 OBP and .329 SLG with a 21.7% strikeout rate and a 9.5% walk rate. His OPS is .674 and he has scored 23 runs. In 253 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in 18 runs. Tatis has recorded 14 steals on 20 attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Phillies.

The Phillies are sending Zack Wheeler (4-1) to the mound for his eighth start of the season. He is 4-1 with a 2.27 ERA and 40 strikeouts through 43 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Fernando Tatis Jr.

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