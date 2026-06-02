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Fernando Tatis Jr.
San Diego Padres

Fernando Tatis Jr.

San Diego Padres • #23 RF

Fernando Tatis Jr. And Padres Square Off Against Phillies On June 2

Fernando Tatis Jr. and his San Diego Padres will face the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, on Tuesday, June 2 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Tatis has +570 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Tatis is hitting for a .266 BA, .340 OBP and .318 SLG with a 21.6% strikeout rate and a 9.8% walk rate. His OPS is .658 and he has scored 21 runs. In 245 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in 18 runs. Tatis has recorded 14 steals on 20 attempts. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Nationals.

Aaron Nola makes the start for the Phillies, his 12th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 5.72 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Fernando Tatis Jr.

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