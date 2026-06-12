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Fernando Tatis Jr.
San Diego Padres

Fernando Tatis Jr.

San Diego Padres • #23 RF

Fernando Tatis Jr. And Padres Face Orioles On June 12

Fernando Tatis Jr. and the San Diego Padres will square off against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Friday, June 12 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Tatis has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Tatis is hitting for a .281 BA, .347 OBP and .348 SLG with a 21% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .695 and he has scored 25 runs. In 286 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 21 runs. Tatis has recorded 15 steals on 23 attempts. He had two hits (going 2 for 5 with a home run and two RBIs) in his last appearance against the Reds.

Shane Baz (3-6) gets the starting nod for the Orioles in his 14th start of the season. He's put together a 4.09 ERA in 77 2/3 innings pitched, with 66 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Fernando Tatis Jr.

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