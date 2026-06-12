Fernando Tatis Jr. And Padres Face Orioles On June 12

Tatis is hitting for a .281 BA, .347 OBP and .348 SLG with a 21% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .695 and he has scored 25 runs. In 286 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 21 runs. Tatis has recorded 15 steals on 23 attempts. He had two hits (going 2 for 5 with a home run and two RBIs) in his last appearance against the Reds.

Shane Baz (3-6) gets the starting nod for the Orioles in his 14th start of the season. He's put together a 4.09 ERA in 77 2/3 innings pitched, with 66 strikeouts.

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