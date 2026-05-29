Fernando Tatis Jr. And Padres Take On Nationals On May 29

Tatis is hitting for a .260 BA, .339 OBP and .300 SLG with a 22.1% strikeout rate and a 10.4% walk rate. His OPS is .639 and he has scored 19 runs. In 231 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in 16 runs. Tatis has recorded 14 steals on 20 attempts. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 4) in his last game against the Phillies.

Paxton Schultz starts for the first time this season for the Nationals.

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