Fernando Tatis Jr. And Padres Take On Giants On July 31

Tatis is hitting for a .285 BA, .353 OBP and .401 SLG with a 19.9% strikeout rate and an 8.8% walk rate. His OPS is .754 and he has scored 54 runs. In 477 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 49 runs. Tatis has recorded 25 steals on 36 attempts. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Giants.

Carson Whisenhunt (2-1) takes the mound for the Giants in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 4.60 ERA in 15 2/3 innings pitched, with 13 strikeouts.

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