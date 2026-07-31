FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Fernando Tatis Jr.
San Diego Padres

Fernando Tatis Jr.

San Diego Padres • #23 RF

Fernando Tatis Jr. And Padres Take On Giants On July 31

Fernando Tatis Jr. and his San Diego Padres will take on the San Francisco Giants at Petco Park, on Friday, July 31 at 9:45 p.m. ET. Tatis has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Tatis is hitting for a .285 BA, .353 OBP and .401 SLG with a 19.9% strikeout rate and an 8.8% walk rate. His OPS is .754 and he has scored 54 runs. In 477 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 49 runs. Tatis has recorded 25 steals on 36 attempts. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Giants.

Carson Whisenhunt (2-1) takes the mound for the Giants in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 4.60 ERA in 15 2/3 innings pitched, with 13 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Fernando Tatis Jr.

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

San Diego PadresRecent San Diego Padres Player News

View All San Diego Padres Player News