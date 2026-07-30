Fernando Tatis Jr. And Padres Take On Giants On July 30

Tatis is hitting for a .286 BA, .354 OBP and .402 SLG with a 20.1% strikeout rate and an 8.9% walk rate. His OPS is .756 and he has scored 54 runs. In 473 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 49 runs. Tatis has recorded 25 steals on 35 attempts. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Rockies.

The Giants are sending Robbie Ray (9-6) to the mound for his 21st start of the season as he aims for his 10th win. He is 9-6 with a 3.16 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 116 2/3 innings pitched.

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