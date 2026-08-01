Fernando Tatis Jr. And Padres Take On Giants On Aug. 1

Tatis is hitting for a .286 BA, .356 OBP and .403 SLG with a 19.7% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .758 and he has scored 56 runs. In 482 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 49 runs. Tatis has recorded 26 steals on 37 attempts. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Giants.

Tyler Mahle makes the start for the Giants, his 18th of the season. He is 3-9 with a 4.96 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 89 2/3 innings pitched.

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