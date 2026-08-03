Fernando Tatis Jr. And Padres Play Diamondbacks On Aug. 3

Tatis is hitting for a .283 BA, .354 OBP and .399 SLG with a 19.7% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .753 and he has scored 56 runs. In 487 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 49 runs. Tatis has recorded 26 steals on 37 attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Giants.

Brandon Pfaadt gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 10th of the season. He is 5-1 with a 4.00 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 72 2/3 innings pitched.

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