Fernando Tatis Jr. And Padres Play Cardinals On June 15

Tatis is hitting for a .282 BA, .347 OBP and .350 SLG with a 20.9% strikeout rate and a 9% walk rate. His OPS is .696 and he has scored 27 runs. In 301 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 24 runs. Tatis has recorded 17 steals on 25 attempts. In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2 for 4 with two RBIs) against the Orioles.

Dustin May makes the start for the Cardinals, his 14th of the season. He is 4-6 with a 4.21 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 72 2/3 innings pitched.

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