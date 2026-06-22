Fernando Tatis Jr. And Padres Play Braves On June 22

Tatis is hitting for a .285 BA, .349 OBP and .358 SLG with a 20.3% strikeout rate and an 8.9% walk rate. His OPS is .706 and he has scored 32 runs. In 325 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 26 runs. Tatis has recorded 18 steals on 26 attempts. He reached base in his only plate appearance in his last appearance against the Rangers.

Grant Holmes (4-3) takes the mound for the Braves in his 15th start of the season. He's put together a 4.33 ERA in 68 2/3 innings pitched, with 61 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.