Fernando Tatis Jr. And Padres Play Blue Jays On July 12

Tatis is hitting for a .280 BA, .343 OBP and .378 SLG with a 20.6% strikeout rate and an 8.3% walk rate. His OPS is .721 and he has scored 45 runs. In 412 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 35 runs. Tatis has recorded 23 steals on 32 attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Blue Jays.

Kevin Gausman makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 20th of the season. He is 4-8 with a 4.32 ERA and 108 strikeouts in 106 1/3 innings pitched.

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