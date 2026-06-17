Everson Pereira And White Sox Square Off Against Yankees On June 17
Everson Pereira and the Chicago White Sox will face the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, on Wednesday, June 17 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Pereira has +570 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Pereira is hitting for a .239 BA, .297 OBP and .433 SLG with a 29.7% strikeout rate and a 5.4% walk rate. His OPS is .730 and he has scored seven runs. In 74 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in seven runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 2) against the Yankees.
Carlos Rodon gets the start for the Yankees, his seventh of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.19 ERA and 34 strikeouts through 31 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.