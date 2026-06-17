Everson Pereira And White Sox Square Off Against Yankees On June 17

Pereira is hitting for a .239 BA, .297 OBP and .433 SLG with a 29.7% strikeout rate and a 5.4% walk rate. His OPS is .730 and he has scored seven runs. In 74 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in seven runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 2) against the Yankees.

Carlos Rodon gets the start for the Yankees, his seventh of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.19 ERA and 34 strikeouts through 31 2/3 innings pitched.

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